Milo kicks off bicentennial celebration with Town Hall party

MILO, Maine (WABI) - Happy 200th birthday, Milo!

2023 is the year Milo turns 200, along with the town hall and library turning 100 years old. And what better way to celebrate than throw a party?

Milo Historical Society and Events Committee joined forces on Saturday to kick off the year-long bicentennial celebration of the town.

Like any birthday party, there were games, decorations, and, of course, cake! Party goers also enjoyed a display of the Milo’s first centennial celebration in 1923, complete with pictures and captions that retell the events of 100 years ago.

Joined by the town mascot Theo the Beaver, the community came together for the first event for Milo’s 200th birthday at the town hall.

“Milo’s no different than a lot of these other small towns, they’ve kind of gone by the wayside... But we’re here to rebuild the community, and this is a start,” says Milo co-enforcement officer Steve Quist as to why small-town celebrations are important. “This is the start of rebuilding this community and if we can do it in Milo, we can do it anywhere!”

The party lasted all day Saturday, with children’s activities at the town hall in the afternoon and another event with live music and historical speakers from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

If you couldn’t make it Saturday, don’t worry! There will be events and activities every month this year to celebrate Milo’s bicentennial birthday.

For more information, go to Milo’s town website.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.