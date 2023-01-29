Maine Women’s Basketball survives UAlbany comeback for electrifying win

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine welcomed in UAlbany for an American East matchup Saturday afternoon.

The Black Bears jumped out to a 22-6 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Thanks in part to the contributions of 3-point shots from Adrianna Smith, Jaycie Christopher and Sera Hodgson.

UAlbany bounced back with a 19-point second quarter. Yet Maine had the 33-25 advantage heading into the second half.

Maine held the lead until late in the 4th quarter.

With under 2 minutes to go the lead swapped 4 different times.

As momentum shifted, the crowd in Orono kept roaring.

“The way that [the crowd] were still there, for even when [Albany] scored and we were down by one with about a minute left. That energy was really important for us because, I mean our team, we only have 15 players and then some coaches, we can only be so loud, but having the fans there for us is really important and it means a lot,” said sophomore Adrianna Smith.

With 9 seconds left, down 49-48, Maine’s Adrianna Smith found Caroline Bornemann who gave the Black Bears the late lead.

“Coach Courtney had drawn up that play and I mean; Adi saw a hand that was out and threw it and then it was just trying to get in the hoop and luckily it went in,” said Bornemann.

UAlbany couldn’t get their final shot off in time, and Maine ran away with the win, snapping the visitors 8-game winning streak.

“As much as I say Albany is just another game it’s not. There’s just something about that game and you know same thing for them you know when they play us. I know it’s feels different and so look, they’re a fantastic team that one loss does not diminish anything and I’m sure we will see them go see them win a lot of games in conference. They’re just very good,” said Maine head coach Amy Vachon.

Maine improves to 11-9 on the year and is 7-1 in games within their conference.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.