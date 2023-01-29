Light snow moves in this afternoon, mixing with rain along the coast and into Bangor, staying snow for northern Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A weak low-pressure system will cross the state this afternoon and evening. High temperatures today will reach the teens and 20′s across northern Maine, temperatures warm into the upper 30′s and lower 40′s DownEast and along the coast. Winds will be out of the southeast at around 5-15 mph. Light snow creeps into western and northern Maine by noon, and spreads eastward toward Bangor by around 1 PM. Snow will over spread the state by late afternoon. The coast could see a few flakes before southerly winds usher in warm air, changing snow over to light rain. Bangor will see a brief period of snow before that rain snow line marches northward through the Bangor region. Areas north of Dover-Foxcroft will likely see all snow from this event, with highest totals across northern Maine and the Mountains. There is a Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern Somerset, northern Piscataquis, northern Penobscot and all of Aroostook County. This system doesn’t have much moisture and wraps up quickly through tonight, the bulk of the precipitation will end by around 10 PM. Snow fall accumulations are expected to be light, with a dusting along the coast and up to an inch or less for the Bangor region and along the interstate. Just north of Bangor up toward Dover-Foxcroft expect around 1-3″, then north of Dover-Foxcroft and into the mountains, where all snow is expected, could see 3-6″ of accumulation.

A weak and dry low pressure system brings light snow today. Snow changes to rain quickly along the coast and into the Bangor region. Highest snow totals will be seen across northern Somerset, northern Piscataquis, northern Penobscot, and Aroostook County. (WABI)

Winter Weather Advisories go into effect at 10 AM and expire late tonight. (WABI)

Monday, we dry out with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the teens and 20′s inland, and lower 30′s along the coast. Some light scattered snow showers are possible late Monday night. A ridge of high pressure builds in along the east coast and keeps us quiet for the rest of next week. Temperatures continue to cool through the middle of next week as an arctic front moves in, bringing us the coldest temperatures we’ve seen yet this winter. High temperatures by Friday may only top out in the teens. Some more snow showers are possible on Thursday night into early Friday morning.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies, light snow, snow changes to rain along the coast and into the Bangor region. Precipitation stays all snow for northern Maine. Highs reach the 20′s north, with temperatures in the upper 30′s to low 40′s DownEast. Winds will be out of the southeast at around 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Precipitation wraps up around 10 PM then, clearing skies overnight. Lows drop into the single digits and teens north, with temperatures dropping into the upper 20′s and lower 30′s DownEast.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies, with high temperatures in the low 20s to mid 30s. Northwest wind 5-10 mph. Light scattered snow showers possible late PM.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-teens to mid 20s. West wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper teens to mid 20s. West wind 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Scattered snow showers possible late PM, highs reach the teens and 20′s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, highs only reach the single digits and teens.

