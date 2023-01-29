Cross Insurance Center hosts Bangor Wedding Show

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Wedding Association held this year’s wedding show in Bangor Sunday.

Those planning weddings were invited to see a wide range of options for their big day from finding the perfect venue, to saying yes to the dress.

There were even tasty treats being cooked up for samples.

During their VIP session this morning, patrons could see live models trying on gowns.

For more information on upcoming events through the Maine Wedding Association, you can visit them on Facebook.

