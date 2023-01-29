Crews respond to fire in Veazie Saturday

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 6:50 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
VEAZIE, Maine (WABI) - Crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Veazie Saturday evening.

Details are still limited at this hour, but officials say it happened at 1055 School Street, which is the address of Veazie Manor.

No word yet or if there were any injuries or how much damage the building sustained.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

