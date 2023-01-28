Quality Jewelers makes $7,000 donation to Make-A-Wish

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - In December, Quality Jewelers ran a promotion to help raise money to fund a wish through the Make a Wish Foundation.

Although they raised just under $1,500 it was short of their $7,000 goal.

So the store elected to make up the difference.

“You know, I sat everybody down at the table. I’m like, hey, you know, maybe we didn’t get the numbers that we were looking for, for as far as like wish lists were concerned. But the average was just $7,000 and that’s what the goal was the whole time. We wanted to get that $7,000 mark,” Owner of Quality Jewelers Zach Leclair said.

“And I said, You know what, we’re just gonna, we’re just gonna bump it up. So let’s get that $7,000 in their hands. There’s a lot of kids that really need that.”

On average, Make a Wish grants a wish every five days in the state of Maine.

“These are wishes that are bringing hope and strength and joy and a distraction to these kids who otherwise have been thrown into something that no child should have to endure with a diagnosis of a critical illness that it’s putting them through treatment and surgeries and all those things,” Make-A-Wish President & CEO Kate Vickery said.

And they say it wouldn’t be possible without donations like this.

“We couldn’t do it without the support. We’re fully funded by private and corporate contributions. And it’s beyond the contribution the financial contribution which is love engaging local businesses or local supporters and the community because we grant wishes to kids who were here locally, oftentimes, they know these kids they know these families, their neighbors, their coworkers, and they want to find some way to as we do, you know, provide that lift and that hope for these kids,” Vickery said.

Quality Jewelers says that they look forward to continuing to work with Make a Wish.

