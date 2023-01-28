A cold front moves through this afternoon with potential snow squalls north

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Today we have a low-pressure system that will be passing to our north. As it passes north it will be dragging in a warm front this morning which could spark off some isolated snow showers across portions of DownEast and far eastern Maine. Then this afternoon, a strong cold front swing in from the west brings the chance for some snow squalls across northern and central Maine. Squalls will be short lived and have light accumulations, but they do significantly reduce visibilities. High temperatures today reach the 30′s, with winds out of the south at around 5-15 mph. High pressure builds into Quebec tonight leaving us with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures drop into the single digits and teens inland, and down into the 20′s along the coast.

Sunday, clouds begin to increase from the west as a weak low-pressure system begins to track across the state. As this system moves in during the afternoon and evening, it will bring widespread light to moderate snowfall, with snow changing to rain along the coast. Depending on how far north the low-pressure system tracks, we could see some snow mixing with rain in the Bangor region Monday night before the system ends. Snow fall accumulations are expected to be generally light, with less than an inch along the coast, 1-3″ for the Bangor region and along the interstate, and then from Dover-Foxcroft and northward 3-6″. This low-pressure system moves out relatively quickly, and we begin to dry out Sunday night. High temperatures on Sunday reach the upper 20′s across northern Maine to the 40′s along the coast. Monday, we dry out with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the teens and 20′s inland, and lower 30′s along the coast. Some light and isolated snow showers are possible late Monday night. A ridge of high pressure builds in along the east coast and keeps us quiet for the rest of next week. Temperature continue to cool through next week with highs in the low to mid 20′s.

TODAY: mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies, with isolated snow showers this morning, and snow squalls north this afternoon. Highs reach between 30-38. Winds will be out of the S at around 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies, lows drop into the single digits and teens inland, and the 20′s along the coast.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies, light to moderate snow, snow changes to rain along the coast. Highs reach the 20′s north, with temperatures in the upper 30′s to low 40′s DownEast.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies, with high temperatures in the low 20s to mid 30s. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-teens to mid 20s. West wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper teens to mid 20s. West wind 5-15 mph.

