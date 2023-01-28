Bennoch Road down to one lane after LaGrange crash

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:07 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Maine (WABI) - Crews are responding to a vehicle crash on the Bennoch Road in LaGrange.

Penobscot County Dispatch confirmed the crash took place just after 6:00 Friday night.

Officials say the road near the 5000 block of addresses is down to one lane of traffic.

They did not share how many cars and vehicles were involved, or any injuries.

We will continue to provide you the latest information as we receive it.

