Bennoch Road down to one lane after LaGrange crash

LAGRANGE, Maine (WABI) - Crews are responding to a vehicle crash on the Bennoch Road in LaGrange.

Penobscot County Dispatch confirmed the crash took place just after 6:00 Friday night.

Officials say the road near the 5000 block of addresses is down to one lane of traffic.

They did not share how many cars and vehicles were involved, or any injuries.

