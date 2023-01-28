Bangor Elks Lodge hosts winter craft fair

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - While the holidays are over, there are still craft fairs happening around the region.

Saturday, the Bangor Elks Lodge was home to one.

Featuring makers and direct sales consultants from the area, there was no shortage of goodies for everyone in your life.

Some of the vendors included a crafter selling wooden flowers, multiple bakers, and a Maine author.

Organizer Tina Morrison says this isn’t the first craft fair she’s put together.

”I wanted to have craft fairs, because there wasn’t a whole lot out there, and I just found a venue and decided to start advertising,” said Morrison. “I’ve met a lot of great friends, who are crafters or direct sale vendors. If I’m at one, they’re there too usually. We’re a band that sticks together.”

Morrison’s next event at the Elks Lodge is slated for March.

