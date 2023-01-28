Bangor-area businesses, leaders honored at Chamber of Commerce dinner

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Cross Insurance Center rolled out the red carpet for the annual Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce awards dinner.

It’s the Chamber’s first full-scale, indoor ceremony in three years, and the famed Paul Bunyan trophies made their return.

Rebecca’s Gift Shop was named small business of the year, W.S. Emerson was named large business of the year, the Eastern Area Agency on Aging is the nonprofit of the year, and City Council Chair Rick Fournier was awarded the most prestigious honor - the Norbert X. Dowd Award.

The Collins Center for the Arts won this year’s “Spirit of the Region” award.

President Deb Neuman says that spirit is what makes doing business here great.

“It’s an exciting night,” Neuman said. “People come together and learn more about these great businesses and individuals and organizations we’re recognizing and just celebrate them. If you look around the tables, you’ll see so many sponsors here. There’s no time to name everybody, but we’re very grateful for their support.”

Friday was also awards night for the Kennebec Valley Chamber at the Augusta Civic Center.

Pickle’s Potions won small business of the year, Kennebec Savings Bank was named large business of the year, and Ingrid Stanchfield of the Kennebec Valley Boys and Girls club was named business person of the year.

