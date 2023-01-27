Wedding show returns to Cross Insurance Center in Bangor Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Are you or someone you know planning a wedding? Why not check out the Bangor Wedding Show this weekend?

The official show of the Maine Wedding Association takes place Sunday at the Cross Insurance Center.

Industry professionals will be on hand to help you create the wedding of your dreams.

You can sign up for a chance to win $1,000 worth of prizes.

The first 250 brides will walk away with swag bags.

“I think it is just a fun event to bring everyone together, whether you’re getting married or not and come check out the different vendors that we have. Brides to be can register for prizes and giveaways. We are going to have lots of gift baskets and swag bags for the first 250 brides, so that’s super exciting,” said Meghan Andrews of Townsquare Media.

VIP tickets are $22 and $12 for General Admission.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.