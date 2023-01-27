Several animals killed when Maine barn collapses

By WMTW
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
UNION, Maine (WMTW) - Several animals died when a large barn collapsed at a farm in the town of Union on Thursday.

Green Meadow Farm says there were 50 cows as well as pigs and a donkey inside the barn when it collapsed. Many of the animals were trapped, but nearly all were rescued. However, the farm said four cows died. Other animals were hurt and a veterinarian was coming on Friday to help treat at least one injured animal.

The farm says they are “overwhelmed by the outpouring of support” from the community, including people who came to help while heavy rain was still falling.

The farm said Friday that the cows were out in the pasture but that because the hay season last year wasn’t great, they were trying to keep the cows from ruining the bales. The owners of the farm told Maine’s Total Coverage that they were in need of a few cow ring feeders.

They said they were still working to identify the rest of their needs Friday and were not sure what insurance would cover. They said their entire focus on Thursday was on animal rescue and safety.

The owners told Maine’s Total Coverage that they would share more needs as they identified them Friday after working with their insurance company.

The farm sells grass-fed beef, non-GMO pork and poultry and fresh eggs. The current owners bought the farm in 2019.

