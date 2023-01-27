Senator Angus King tests positive for COVID-19 for second time

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Senator Angus King announced tonight he has tested positive for COVID-19.

King wrote on Twitter that he tested positive on a routine test on his way to the airport back to Maine.

He says he is vaccinated and boosted and feels alright, but will isolate.

King previously tested positive for COVID in August 2021.

He did not have to be hospitalized then, but described the experience as four days of the worst head cold he’d ever had.

