One person unaccounted for in Caribou fires earlier this week

CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - New details have been released regarding the two fires in Caribou earlier this week that left several families without a home.

The Red Cross says they’re helping 13 people following the first fire that broke out early Tuesday morning on Water Street.

The Fire Marshal’s Office says one person is still unaccounted for.

Caribou Fire says one person jumped from the back of the building into a nearby stream.

Water Street remains closed as the investigation into what caused the fire continues.

The second fire happened on Sweden Street and left one family without a home.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of that fire remains under investigation.

