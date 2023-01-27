One person killed in Alton crash Thursday

ALTON, Maine (WABI) - One person was killed following a crash in Alton Thursday night.

According to Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle went off the road and into Birch Stream.

A sheriff’s deputy found the car in the water just before 9:00 pm.

They determined the driver did not survive. No one else was in the vehicle.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

