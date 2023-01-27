One person killed in Alton crash Thursday
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALTON, Maine (WABI) - One person was killed following a crash in Alton Thursday night.
According to Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle went off the road and into Birch Stream.
A sheriff’s deputy found the car in the water just before 9:00 pm.
They determined the driver did not survive. No one else was in the vehicle.
The name of the victim has not yet been released.
