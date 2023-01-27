One person killed in Alton crash Thursday

The name of the victim has not yet been released.
The name of the victim has not yet been released.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:12 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTON, Maine (WABI) - One person was killed following a crash in Alton Thursday night.

According to Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle went off the road and into Birch Stream.

A sheriff’s deputy found the car in the water just before 9:00 pm.

They determined the driver did not survive. No one else was in the vehicle.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
UPDATE: Brewer man charged with kidnapping held on $20K bail

Latest News

Locals and visitors celebrate Memorial Day Weekend in Bar Harbor
Bar Harbor Town Manager resigns
Sen. Angus King, I-Maine
Senator Angus King tests positive for COVID-19 for second time
Police Lights MGN
Four cows killed in Union barn collapse
Federal Building in Bangor
Maine’s lead public defender resigns after month on job