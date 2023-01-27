A Much Nicer End To Our Work Week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will build into the area today giving us a nice end to the work week. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies today with high temperatures in the 20s to near 30°. Skies will start mostly clear this evening with a few more clouds moving in after midnight along with a few isolated snow showers. Overnight lows will drop to the single digits to near 10° north and teens to near 20° elsewhere.

A cold front will move into the state tomorrow. This will bring us some more cloudiness along with the chance for some scattered showers during the day. South/southwest winds will usher warmer air back into the region with highs topping off in the 30s to near 40°. As a result, snow showers may mix with rain along the coast where temps will closer to the 40° mark. Weak low pressure is forecast to move through the state on Sunday. This will bring light snow to much of the state especially Sunday afternoon and evening. Areas closer to the coast will be warm enough for more of a rain/snow mix. Areas north of Lincoln and Dover-Foxcroft could see 2″-4″ or maybe 3″-6″ by late Sunday evening with lesser amounts near Bangor to the coastline. Temperatures Sunday will be in the mid-20s to low 30s for most spots, mid to upper 30s along the coast. Drier weather will return for Monday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 20s to near 30°.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 20°-32°, warmest along the coast. West/northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Isolated snow showers possible after midnight. Lows between 5°-21°. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few snow showers possible, mixed rain/snow showers possible along the coast. Highs in the 30s to near 40°. South/southwest wind 10-15 MPH.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Light snow likely. Light rain/snow mix possible along the coast Highs in the mid-20s to low 30s north, mid to upper 30s near the coast.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 20s to near 30°.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper teens to mid-20s.

