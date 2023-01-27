Maine’s lead public defender resigns after month on job

Federal Building in Bangor
Federal Building in Bangor(WABI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The lead attorney from the state’s first five public defenders abruptly resigned, forcing the director of the Maine Commission on Indigent Legal Services to take on the role.

Seth Levy’s resignation late last week came the state tries to get a public defender office up and running.

The Commission’s Executive Director Justin Andrus, takes on the lead attorney’s duties for up to six months.

Andrus declined to comment on the reason for Levy’s resignation, but he said the staff remains enthusiastic.

Maine, which has been criticized for shortcomings in providing legal representation for low-income Mainers, was the only state in the country without a public defender’s office until the five public defenders were hired last month.

