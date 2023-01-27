Maine town garage burns down with snow plows inside

PERU, Maine (WMTW) - A fire early Friday morning destroyed the town of Peru’s road equipment garage.

Peru fire chief Dan Carrier said the garage held the town’s plow trucks and snow removal equipment and the building and all that vital equipment is a total loss.

There were no injuries reported.

The fire was put out with help from crews from eight neighboring towns.

The fire marshals office will be in later Friday morning to investigate how the fire started.

