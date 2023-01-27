Maine town garage burns down with snow plows inside

There were no injuries reported.
There were no injuries reported.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERU, Maine (WMTW) - A fire early Friday morning destroyed the town of Peru’s road equipment garage.

Peru fire chief Dan Carrier said the garage held the town’s plow trucks and snow removal equipment and the building and all that vital equipment is a total loss.

There were no injuries reported.

The fire was put out with help from crews from eight neighboring towns.

The fire marshals office will be in later Friday morning to investigate how the fire started.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
UPDATE: Brewer man charged with kidnapping held on $20K bail

Latest News

According to an FBI complaint, Colgan was tracked at multiple locations inside the Capitol that...
Maine man pleads guilty to role in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot
The name of the victim has not yet been released.
One person killed in Alton crash Thursday
Locals and visitors celebrate Memorial Day Weekend in Bar Harbor
Bar Harbor Town Manager resigns
Sen. Angus King, I-Maine
Senator Angus King tests positive for COVID-19 for second time