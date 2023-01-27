Maine man pleads guilty to role in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot

According to an FBI complaint, Colgan was tracked at multiple locations inside the Capitol that day.(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A Maine man has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Riot.

Joshua Colgan of Jefferson pleaded guilty on Thursday to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building as part of a plea deal with prosecutors. He had previously pleaded not guilty.

He will be sentenced in April. That charge carries a maximum sentence of six years in prison plus fines.

As part of the deal, three other counts were dropped, including disorderly conduct and violent entry. All of the charges were misdemeanors.

According to an FBI complaint, Colgan was tracked at multiple locations inside the Capitol that day.

He is one of four people from Maine charged in connection with the riot, including Kyle Fitzsimons, Mitch Simon and Nicholas Hendrix.

