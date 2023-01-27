L.L. Bean is reimagining its flagship Freeport store

FREEPORT, Maine (WABI) - L.L.Bean is reimagining its iconic flagship store and retail campus in Freeport.

The company says once the $50 million project is complete, the renewed store and campus will host immersive experiences for the customer, expand community engagement opportunities, and reaffirm the company’s commitment to its hometown of Freeport.

They say further details and renderings will be provided in the coming months as plans are finalized and approved.

