Increasing clouds tonight. A few light rain/snow showers on Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Increasing clouds are expected overnight. It will be chilly for some inland locations; highs will be in the single digits north with 20s closer to the coastline.

On Saturday, a warm front followed by a cold front will pass across the state. A few snow showers are possible inland with a few rain/snow showers along the coast. Snow accumulations will be less than an inch. Mostly cloudy skies are expected Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Snow will move in late Sunday morning into the early afternoon as a low pressure system moves into the Northeast. Snow will change over to a wintry mix near the interstate and rain along the coast. This will keep snow accumulations lower near the coastline. Rain and snow will taper off late Sunday evening.

Snowfall forecast for Sunday - Sunday night (WABI)

Temperatures will cool into next week. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s on Monday and Tuesday before dropping into the teens and 20s for the second half. Lows for the second half of the week will drop into the single digits above and below zero.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows 6-27°. Calm wind.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few rain and snow showers. Highs 32-40°. South wind 5-15 mph with gusts 20-30 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with snow moving in late morning/ early afternoon, then changing to rain south and east of the interstate. Highs in the low 20s to low 40s. Southeast wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 20s to mid 30s. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-teens to mid 20s. West wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper teens to mid 20s. West wind 5-15 mph.

