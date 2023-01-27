AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A Gardiner man has been found guilty of murder and attempted murder in connection with a shooting and machete attack in Gardiner in 2020.

According to the Kennebec Journal, 23-year-old Dylan Ketcham was found guilty of the murder of 22-year-old Jordan Johnson in January 2020.

The jury also found Ketcham guilty of attempted murder and aggravated assault on Caleb Trudeau.

Prosecutors said Ketcham prepared for murder by stealing a gun from his sister the day before the fight and stealing her credit card to buy ammunition.

The defense said Ketcham acted in self defense because he feared for his life.

The jury deliberated for around eight hours over two days before reaching a verdict.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.