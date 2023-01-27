Gardiner man has been found guilty of murder

Dylan Ketcham found guilty of murder
Dylan Ketcham found guilty of murder(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A Gardiner man has been found guilty of murder and attempted murder in connection with a shooting and machete attack in Gardiner in 2020.

According to the Kennebec Journal, 23-year-old Dylan Ketcham was found guilty of the murder of 22-year-old Jordan Johnson in January 2020.

The jury also found Ketcham guilty of attempted murder and aggravated assault on Caleb Trudeau.

Prosecutors said Ketcham prepared for murder by stealing a gun from his sister the day before the fight and stealing her credit card to buy ammunition.

The defense said Ketcham acted in self defense because he feared for his life.

The jury deliberated for around eight hours over two days before reaching a verdict.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
snowblower
Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
UPDATE: Brewer man charged with kidnapping held on $20K bail

Latest News

Remains found following Water Street fire
Remains found following Water Street fire
Hales Perspective: Hales Predictions
Hales Perspective: Hales Predictions
5 Things to do this weekend
5 Things to do this weekend
L.L. Bean's reimagined flagship store will expand community engagement and host immersive...
L.L. Bean's reimagined flagship store will expand community engagement and host immersive experiences for customers