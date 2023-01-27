Four cows killed in Union barn collapse

UNION, Maine (WABI) - Four cows were killed after a barn on a Union farm collapsed, trapping more than 50 animals inside.

Green Meadow Farm says the barn collapsed early Wednesday morning with cows and pigs inside.

The Penobscot Bay Pilot reports that Union officials are saying snow and rain saturation were likely factors for the collapse.

Farm management wrote on Facebook they are “overwhelmed by the outpouring of support” after the” long and heartbreaking day.”

