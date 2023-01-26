Winterport school celebrates “WinterKids” with family fun day

WINTERPORT, Maine (WABI) - One of the best parts of a big snowfall is all ensuing outdoor fun.

Wednesday was the annual “WinterKids Family Fun Night” at Leroy H. Smith School in Winterport.

Elementary students let their imaginations run wild in the more than 12 inches of snowfall that covered the play area.

Activities included sledding, relay races, snow building and of course plenty of hot cocoa.

The goal is to keep kids and families active during our coldest months.

”Some of the activities that we do during WinterKids, we hope this inspires kids, teachers and our families to keep active and try some of these things at home as well,” school counselor Kim Raymond said.

“I like hot chocolate, but I also like sledding,” shared fourth grader Aisley.

“We started off the winter with rain and then snow, and then rain and then snow, and now we have over a foot of snow,” noted fourth grader Addisyn.

The WinterKids Winter Games last through February 3 with schools across Maine competing for $30,000 in cash and prizes.

As of this week, the Leroy Smith School is tied for first with Topsham’s Wiliams Cone School on the WinterKids leaderboard.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.