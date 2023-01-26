University of Maine’s Mahaney Dome Collapses

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Winter weather hit hard in Orono Thursday morning.

The University of Maine’s Mahaney Dome collapsed.

A statement from the school says, “At approximately 8:30 a.m. this morning, Mahaney Dome at the University of Maine collapsed under the weight of heavy snow and rain. No injuries have been reported. Mahaney Dome is an indoor athletics facility. The structure is being evaluated in preparation for repairs.”

The soccer team was practicing in the dome when a portion of in the inflatable structure blew out.

Officials say it took around 30 minutes for it to fully deflate.

Estimates put having it back up and running in about a week.

