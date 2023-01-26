Two Penobscot County residents die in snowblowing incidents

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A reminder from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office to remove snow safely, after they say they responded to two separate snowblowing incidents that left two dead.

The Sheriff’s Office provided no further detail on when or where these fatal medical events occurred, but noted they happened while moving heavy snow.

They say to turn the snowblower off if it jams, only add fuel before starting outdoors, and to be aware of the carbon monoxide risk.

More safety tips for snowblowing and shoveling are available on their website and Facebook page.

