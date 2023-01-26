Tractor trailer slides of road in Etna; will be moved on Friday

ETNA, Maine (WABI) - If you’re heading south on I-95 Thursday night or early Friday morning, don’t be alarmed when you see a tractor trailer on the side of the road in Etna.

State Police say the truck’s driver lost control and went off the road Thursday morning.

The driver was not injured.

Officials say the tractor trailer will not be moved until Friday morning due to weather conditions.

They say it will take four hours to remove the vehicle.

State Police ask drivers not to stop on the Interstate or report the crash.

