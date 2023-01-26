Tractor trailer slides of road in Etna; will be moved on Friday

Officials say the tractor trailer will not be moved until Friday morning due to weather...
Officials say the tractor trailer will not be moved until Friday morning due to weather conditions.(Maine State Police)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ETNA, Maine (WABI) - If you’re heading south on I-95 Thursday night or early Friday morning, don’t be alarmed when you see a tractor trailer on the side of the road in Etna.

State Police say the truck’s driver lost control and went off the road Thursday morning.

The driver was not injured.

Officials say the tractor trailer will not be moved until Friday morning due to weather conditions.

They say it will take four hours to remove the vehicle.

State Police ask drivers not to stop on the Interstate or report the crash.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
UPDATE: Brewer man charged with kidnapping held on $20K bail
active police situation in Bangor
Man, woman dead after domestic incident in Bangor

Latest News

The Community Dinner benefiting Journey and her family is planned for this Saturday from 4:00...
Downeast community comes together for dinner benefitting 10-year-old with cancer
Mahaney Dome Collapse due to the weight of the snow
University of Maine’s Mahaney Dome Collapses
Gavel
Maine’s lead public defender resigns after month on job
Generic police lights
‘Unimaginable:’ 2 children dead, infant hospitalized