Snow, Icy Mix & Rain Tapering Off This Morning

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure will track from around the Portland area to about Houlton this morning then up towards the Gulf of St. Lawrence by this evening. This track will allow strong, southerly winds to usher warmer air into the region during. The warmer air has caused a change to all rain for areas south of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln early this morning. Areas to the north are seeing snow and an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain early this morning but as the warmer air continues to move northward the snow and icy mix is expected to transition to more icy mix and even all rain for a bit this morning before tapering off by afternoon. Drier air will move into the mid-levels of the atmosphere as the morning progresses. This will cause the precipitation to taper off from southwest to northeast across the state by mid-late morning. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with the chance for a few rain or snow showers during the afternoon. High temperatures today will top off in the 30s across the northern half of the state and 40s to near 50° closer to the coast. Skies will turn partly cloudy tonight with lows dropping to the teens to near 20°.

Drier and colder weather returns for the end of the week with sunshine and highs in the 20s to around 30° Friday. A cold front will move through on Saturday with a chance for some snow showers. Rain/snow showers will be possible closer to the coast. Otherwise expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 30s to around 40°. Low pressure is forecast to move into the state on Sunday giving us a chance for some light snow. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-20s to mid-30s from north to south across the state.

Today: Snow and mixed precipitation across the north, mix and rain for inland locales, rain along the coast. Precipitation will be steadiest/heaviest through mid-morning then taper to scattered rain/snow showers later this morning through the afternoon. Highs in the 30s north and 40s to near 50° closer to the coast. East/southeast wind 10-25 MPH with gusts to 30-40 MPH possible inland and up to 40-50 MPH possible along the coast this morning. Winds will shift to the west/southwest this afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows between 12°-22°. West/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 23°-33°. West/northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few snow showers possible. Highs in the 30s to near 40°.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with light snow possible. Light rain/snow mix possible along the coast Highs in the mid-20s to mid-30s.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 20s to near 30°.

