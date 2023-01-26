Several State Offices closed for storm

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills announced the closure of several State Offices due to the storm.

Offices in Penobscot, Piscataquis, Hancock, Washington, Aroostook, Somerset, Franklin and Oxford counties are all closed Thursday, Jan. 26.

State Offices in all other counties will open at 11 a.m.

The Governor also urged caution when driving, including providing extra time and space.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.