Locals assist Ellsworth nonprofit after store floods

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - An area nonprofit dedicated to helping the community had their shoe on the other foot Thursday.

Staff at the Community Closet in Ellsworth came in Thursday morning to find water everywhere after their storefront flooded.

They say the shop’s roof is in poor shape, and clothes and other items were ruined.

Staff put out a call for help online, which was met by dozens of people in the form of volunteers, mold remediation, and even pizza donations.

The store aims to open Monday, something staff says wouldn’t be possible without the local support.

“It’s the darkest of times where people shine through as the light,” director Jacqueline Wycoff said. “It just amazes me to see people in action. I’m so grateful for this community, and for everybody always looking out for us, following our page, and jumping into action when we need help. It reminds us of how important it is that we’re there, but also that this community is so supportive.”

Wycoff says the Closet is particularly short on men’s items.

Donations can be dropped off Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. and Thursdays from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.