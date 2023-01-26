Levant man sentenced 2.5 years for COVID relief fraud

LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - A Levant man will spend more than two-and-a-half years in prison after stealing more than $320,000 in pandemic relief funds.

40-year-old Craig Franck pleaded guilty last August.

He was charged with felony fraud in Florida in July 2020.

Court records indicated Franck formerly owned CCF Acoustics LLC and CCF Acoustical Systems - but neither company was in business in 2020 or 2021.

During that time, Franck received Economic Injury Disaster Loans and Paycheck Protection Plan funds.

Court records indicate he used the money for a lawyer and bail in his Florida criminal case, as well as to buy two vehicles and other personal items.

Judge Lance Walker called Franck’s actions “high-tech pocket-picking” and noted Franck displayed an “extraordinary amount of narcissism” in carrying out the fraud.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.