Jury to deliberate in trial of Gardiner man accused of murder

Dylan Ketcham
Dylan Ketcham(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The murder trial of 23-year-old Dylan Ketcham, of Gardiner, is now in the hands of the jury.

He’s charged with killing 22-year-old Jordan Johnson in January 2020.

The jury has gone home for the night.

Ketcham is also charged with the attempted murder of his childhood friend Caleb Trudeau and accused of attacking him with a machete.

During closing statements, prosecutors said Ketcham prepared for murder by stealing a gun from his sister the day before and stealing her credit card to buy ammunition.

After the three met up, he killed Johnson and he attacked Trudeau with a machete to eliminate the only witness to the murder.

The defense says Ketcham acted in self defense because he feared for his life.

The jury will be back to deliberate Friday at 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
UPDATE: Brewer man charged with kidnapping held on $20K bail
active police situation in Bangor
Man, woman dead after domestic incident in Bangor

Latest News

Sara Jenkins is the owner and chef of Nina June on Central Street in Rockport.
Mainers among semifinalists for James Beard Award
Locals assist Ellsworth nonprofit after store floods
Locals assist Ellsworth nonprofit after store floods
Officials say the tractor trailer will not be moved until Friday morning due to weather...
Tractor trailer slides of road in Etna; will be moved on Friday
The Community Dinner benefiting Journey and her family is planned for this Saturday from 4:00...
Downeast community comes together for dinner benefitting 10-year-old with cancer