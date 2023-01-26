Jury to deliberate in trial of Gardiner man accused of murder

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The murder trial of 23-year-old Dylan Ketcham, of Gardiner, is now in the hands of the jury.

He’s charged with killing 22-year-old Jordan Johnson in January 2020.

The jury has gone home for the night.

Ketcham is also charged with the attempted murder of his childhood friend Caleb Trudeau and accused of attacking him with a machete.

During closing statements, prosecutors said Ketcham prepared for murder by stealing a gun from his sister the day before and stealing her credit card to buy ammunition.

After the three met up, he killed Johnson and he attacked Trudeau with a machete to eliminate the only witness to the murder.

The defense says Ketcham acted in self defense because he feared for his life.

The jury will be back to deliberate Friday at 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.