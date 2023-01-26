Hampden man sentenced seven years for child sex abuse materials

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - A Hampden man will spend seven years in prison for possessing child sex abuse materials.

31-year-old Kevin MacVicar must also pay $29,000 in restitution.

Court records say MacVicar possessed child pornography on his cell phone and electronic storage devices from 2015-2021.

The District Attorney’s Office says MacVicar obtained the images, some of which included children under 12, online.

He pleaded guilty last August.

