Brewer freshman swimmer Brynn Lavigueur already setting program records

By Ben Barr
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Brewer freshman Brynn Lavigueur already has Witches records in the 50 and 100 frees, 100 back, 200 IM, and two relays.

“I’ve been swimming for a while. This isn’t my first go-round, so experience really helps a lot. I swim for the Westbrook Seals as my club team right now, but swimming in high school is definitely a different experience. It’s a lot of fun,” said Lavigueur.

High school swimming has been a new jump from the club ranks.

“It’s different because everyone needs help with certain things, and it’s fun to help out everyone. We do a lot of kicking and IM work, plus lengthier things, not just sprinting, which helps a lot in the 200s,” said Lavigueur.

Her parents, Frank and Krystal, swam at UMaine. Family offseason training has helped too.

“We do a lot of sprint work and underwater stuff. I go to Queen City Athletics twice a week to do a lot of out-of-water stuff to help work on being more explosive,” said Lavigueur.

The sky’s the limit for Brynn.

“I know that I can go faster because I’ve been faster before. It’s just a matter of everything being put together at the right time,” said Lavigueur.

She said she’s doing her best to be her best.

Lavigueur said she wants to swim in college out-of-state, but there’s still plenty of time to decide.

