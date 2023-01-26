Below Freezing Temperatures Overnight. Icy Conditions Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will slowly clear out of the region overnight. Temperatures will continue to drop with lows falling into the teens & 20s. Anything wet from the rain and any melting today with freeze solid and could make for slippery road conditions Friday morning.

Despite subfreezing highs on Friday, the added sunshine will help to melt anything the froze overnight. Even colder temperatures are expected Friday night and into Saturday morning as lows drop into the single digits and teens. Quiet conditions for the first half of the weekend. Saturday will have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few light snow showers over northern areas. Afternoon highs will be popping up above freezing with some areas along the coast trying for the low 40s.

Watching our next system that looks to arrive late Sunday and will last into early Monday morning. The latest track of the low has shifted slightly farther north. This means the highest snowfall totals are now expected in the Mountains. Initially all snow is expected before warm air spread in. This will change snow over to rain for areas along south & east of I-95. Snowfall totals will be light for these locations as the rain will wash away any snow accumulations. Farther inland, snowfall totals will be less than 6″.

A few weak disturbances will move across the region next week, but a MUCH quieter weather pattern is expected. There will be a break from any major disturbances.

TONIGHT: Skies clearing with lows dropping into the teens & 20s. Anything wet & slushy will freeze overnight and will make for slick conditions Friday morning. WNW wind 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the 20s and a few low 30s along the coast. Westerly wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs ranging from the upper 20s to the mid 30s. A few scattered snow showers are possible for northern areas.

SUNDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. Snow arriving by the afternoon and will change to rain for areas along the coast.

MONDAY: Increasing sunshine with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the teens & 20s. A few scattered snow showers possible.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Scattered snow showers possible. Highs in the 20s.

