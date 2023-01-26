Bangor, Old Town, and Orono have a new option for internet provider

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Thousands of residents and businesses in Bangor, Old Town, and Orono now have another option for high-speed fiber internet.

GoNetSpeed, a 100% fiber internet provider, has announced that construction of its fiber-optic network in Old Town, Orono, and throughout Bangor is complete.

More than 12,000 locations will have access to GoNetSpeed’s fiber internet service.

The company says they will offer more access, more speed, and better reliability than the copper networks that many have used for years.

GoNetSpeed President and C.E.O. says, “Trying to create an environment where there’s equilibrium between small town America and the big cities, and fiber optics is just one of those opportunities. The last three years really highlighted to all of us the need for better connectivity at the home because people are working from home, learning from home, so they need better speed.”

Clark added, if folks are looking to join a fast-growing company, you can find their job listings at gonetspeed.com.

