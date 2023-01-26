Bangor, Old Town, and Orono have a new option for internet provider

GoNetSpeed, a 100 percent fiber internet provider, has announced that construction of its...
GoNetSpeed, a 100 percent fiber internet provider, has announced that construction of its fiber-optic network in Old Town, Orono, and throughout Bangor is complete.(WABI)
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Thousands of residents and businesses in Bangor, Old Town, and Orono now have another option for high-speed fiber internet.

GoNetSpeed, a 100% fiber internet provider, has announced that construction of its fiber-optic network in Old Town, Orono, and throughout Bangor is complete.

More than 12,000 locations will have access to GoNetSpeed’s fiber internet service.

The company says they will offer more access, more speed, and better reliability than the copper networks that many have used for years.

GoNetSpeed President and C.E.O. says, “Trying to create an environment where there’s equilibrium between small town America and the big cities, and fiber optics is just one of those opportunities. The last three years really highlighted to all of us the need for better connectivity at the home because people are working from home, learning from home, so they need better speed.”

Clark added, if folks are looking to join a fast-growing company, you can find their job listings at gonetspeed.com.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
First round of $450 relief checks going out eligible Mainer this week, department says
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
UPDATE: Brewer man charged with kidnapping held on $20K bail
active police situation in Bangor
Man, woman dead after domestic incident in Bangor

Latest News

UMaine unveils world's first bio-based 3D printed house
3D printed home neighborhood to be built in Bangor
Sara Jenkins is the owner and chef of Nina June on Central Street in Rockport.
Mainers among semifinalists for James Beard Award
Locals assist Ellsworth nonprofit after store floods
Locals assist Ellsworth nonprofit after store floods
Dylan Ketcham
Jury to deliberate in trial of Gardiner man accused of murder