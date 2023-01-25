Snow, Heavy At Times Overnight, Changes To Rain Early Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds have moved back in ahead of our approaching low that is already bringing snow to parts of southern and western New England. Snow will move into parts of central and eastern Maine after 7 PM. Snowfall intensity will increase overnight with snowfall rates for some areas peaking at 1-2″ per hour. This will result in rapidly deteriorating road conditions with low visibility and quickly accumulating snow. A high “fluff factor” during the start of the snow will result in significant snowfall totals for the first half of the storm. As warm air moves in, the “fluff factor” will come down.

Warm air will push onshore after midnight. This will cause areas along south & east of I-95 to change from snow to sleet then to all rain. How quickly this changeover occurs will impact snowfall totals. This changeover will occur slightly faster than originally anticipated. Communities north & west of I-95 will go from snow to a wintry mix and locations over the far north will stay as snow.

Worst of the travel conditions will be overnight as snow will be heavy at times and breezy winds will produce blowing snow. Thursday morning commute will be mess with snow and slush covered roads. (WABI)

By daybreak, most locations will deal with all rain, and some rainfall totals will exceed a half an inch. The highest snowfall totals will be over the Crown of Maine where over a foot of snow could fall. The mountains should expect 8-12″. Totals will taper off quickly as you move towards the coast where 2-4″ are likely. For the Bangor area, snowfall totals will range from 4-8″. Most of the snow will fall while you are sleeping. Dry air will wrap in on the backside of the low and will shut down and precipitation potential.

Highest totals expected north where the cold air will remain locked in place. Lower totals closer to the coast due to snow changing over to rain. (WABI)

Winds out of the east/southeast will increase overnight. The strongest winds will be early Thursday morning. The strongest gusts will be for MidCoast and Coastal Downeast areas where gusts could exceed 50 mph. A High Wind Warning has been issued for coastal Hancock and Washington counties. A Wind Advisory is in place for MidCoast. The potential for power outages does exist. Away from the coast winds will not be as strong with gusts up to 35 mph possible.

Strongest winds will be early Thursday morning for Midcoast and Coastal Downeast communities. (WABI)

Temperatures Wednesday night into Thursday morning will increase with Thursday’s highs expected to be by mid-morning. Temperatures Thursday morning will range from close to 50° along the coast to the upper 20s over the far north. By Thursday afternoon, temperatures will begin to fall with afternoon highs in the 20s & 30s. Temperatures will come crashing down by Friday with highs in the 20s. This could potentially result in anything wet freezing over quickly. Friday will be dry with mostly sunny skies. Quiet conditions stick around through the weekend.

Watching our next system that looks to arrive late Sunday and will last into Monday morning. As of right now, snow is expected away from the coast with a rain/snow mix along the coast. Snowfall totals look to be less than 6″.

Another batch of snow possible Sunday afternoon into early Monday. Totals will be MUCH lighter with most areas expecting less than 6". (WABI)

TONIGHT: Snow spreading from SW to NE increasing in intensity overnight. Snow will change to a mix and even rain for areas closer to the coast. Temperatures warm overnight and will range from 25-45°. ESE winds will be strongest along the coast gusting over 50 mph. Inland areas will have gusts up to 35 mph.

THURSDAY: Snow for the far north. Elsewhere, snow will change to a mix and eventually rain along the coast and will end by early morning. Highs will be during the morning with temperatures ranging from the upper 20s to close to 50°. Strongest winds will be in the morning with gusts along the coast out of the SSE up to 50 mph. Inland gusts will reach up to 35 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 20s.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs ranging from the upper 20s to the mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. Snow arriving by the afternoon.

MONDAY: Early morning snow showers with rain showers along the coast. Increasing sunshine with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the teens & 20s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.