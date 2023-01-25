Orono’s Brady Hews giving Red Riots a spark on the basketball court

Hews stands at 5 feet 3 inches tall
By Ben Barr
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Orono boys basketball team is featuring a new sixth man with Glenburn freshman Brady Hews joining the fold.

Hews stands at 5 feet 3 inches tall
Hews stands at 5 feet 3 inches tall(WABI)

Hews stands at 5 feet 3 inches tall.

He explained that his Red Riot teammates are a great group of players that he enjoys competing with.

Hews is always ready to contribute against taller opposition.

“They’ve helped me gain a lot of confidence. They keep pushing me and tell me stuff I need to do and work on. They push me to my limits every practice and game. It’s pretty cool because when I get in the game, (my opponents) don’t expect me to be that great, but I just do what I do best and just play,” said Hews.

Hews will be helping Orono in its effort to return to the Class B North Championship, where the team fell to Ellsworth last year.

The Red Riots are hosting the Foxcroft Academy Ponies on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
UPDATE: Brewer man charged with kidnapping held on $20K bail
active police situation in Bangor
Man, woman dead after domestic incident in Bangor
The plane is now out of service and will undergo a full inspection by the airline’s maintenance...
American Airlines flight slides off runway at Portland Jetport
Remaining $850 Inflation Relief Checks mailed out

Latest News

The Black Bears’ home opener is against UMass Lowell on March 31
Maine baseball starts to look toward new season
Both puck drops against Providence on Friday and Saturday in Orono are at 7:05 p.m.
Matthew Fawcett to face hometown team with Black Bears
19 teams were in action representing the Penobscot, Piscataquis, and Hancock County areas of...
Special Olympics Maine goes candlepin bowling at Bangor Brewer Lanes
Maine football brings in new offensive coordinator
Maine football brings in new offensive coordinator