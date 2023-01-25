Orono’s Brady Hews giving Red Riots a spark on the basketball court

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Orono boys basketball team is featuring a new sixth man with Glenburn freshman Brady Hews joining the fold.

Hews stands at 5 feet 3 inches tall (WABI)

He explained that his Red Riot teammates are a great group of players that he enjoys competing with.

Hews is always ready to contribute against taller opposition.

“They’ve helped me gain a lot of confidence. They keep pushing me and tell me stuff I need to do and work on. They push me to my limits every practice and game. It’s pretty cool because when I get in the game, (my opponents) don’t expect me to be that great, but I just do what I do best and just play,” said Hews.

Hews will be helping Orono in its effort to return to the Class B North Championship, where the team fell to Ellsworth last year.

The Red Riots are hosting the Foxcroft Academy Ponies on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

