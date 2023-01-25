Orono Brewing Company marks National Beer Can Appreciation Day

ORONO, Maine (WABI) -Even on a snowy day, like Tuesday, it’s a good day to celebrate the can, as Tuesday marks National Beer Can Appreciation Day.

On January 24th, 1935, Gottfried Krueger Brewing sold the first cans of beer.

Around 2,000 cans were dispatched to consumers in Richmond, Virginia, and they were a hit!

Since then, cans have been a popular way to enjoy drafts.

To mark the occasion, we stopped by Orono Brewing Company to see their canning operation in action.

O.B.C’s Director of Brewing Operations, Asa Marsh- Sachs, says cans have good qualities.

“Cans are great. Obviously, they’re easier for transportation, they keep light out of the beer. There’s a lot of really good reasons to use cans. Keeping light out is huge. Light is one of the major enemies of beer going bad and getting that skunky flavor, so obviously, you cannot get light into one of these,” said Marsh-Sachs.

But, there’s more to consider than light when it comes to cans.

“To me, it feels like the best environment for a beer where it is like these machines are so highly tuned, and we have so many good ways to take measurements of dissolved oxygen levels and carbonation where we know it’s going to be the same every single time it’s in a can,” added Marsh- Sachs.

What about bottles? Do they not keep beer fresh?

“Now, the bottle cap makes a nice seal that is a place for oxygen to ingress up into a bottle where you don’t have that in a can, and there is not going to be any ingress in there,” remarked Marsh- Sachs.

So, it seems that there are many reasons to raise a can for the occasion, as cans remain a favorite.

“Certainly my favorite way to experience a beer is to be able to grab a can and just be able to bring it wherever you want to. I do a lot of like biking and being out in the woods, and it’s nice to be able to bring a beer with you, not worry about breaking glass, be able to crunch it up and throw it in your pocket to recycle it, of course,” said Marsh- Sachs.

