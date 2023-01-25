Maine officials, advocates call for new round of stronger federal clean car standards

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As gas prices and environmental conditions continue to be a point of concern, clean car standards have become a hot topic.

Legislators, public health and environmental officials plus those working in Maine’s auto industry came together on Wednesday for a virtual press conference held by Maine Conservation Voters.

They’re calling on the Biden administration and Maine’s federal elected officials for help.

They want support for a new round of stronger federal clean car standards from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Wednesday, they spoke about the standards they’d like to see for vehicles produced after 2026.

Chairman of Lee Auto Malls Adam Lee said he feels there’s a misconception that many auto makers don’t want to change standards.

But, he says in the end, it costs more to fight them then to comply with them.

“They end up working together and developing something they can all agree on because it’s more expensive for them to fight than compromise a little bit. And this is what happened last time around. They all agreed. And this is labor, the manufacturers and the environmental community agreed on the last set of standards, and they all said we can live with this. You know, we won’t sue you, you don’t sue us. Let’s keep moving forward,” said, Lee.

Representative of District 131 Lori Gramlich is also the chair of the Environment and Natural Resources Committee.

She said, “In addition to saving drivers money at the gas station stronger standards will spur innovation leading to more affordable electric and zero pollution vehicles lower transportation costs for families and cleaner air and a better climate.”

