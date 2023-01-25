Jackson Laboratory scientist receives The Mark Foundation for Cancer Research’s Emerging Leaders Award

Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:27 PM EST
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Going back to the source.

That’s what one scientist at Jackson Laboratory is doing.

Dr. Jennifer Trowbridge is the recipient of The Mark Foundation for Cancer Research’s Emerging Leaders Award.

The award is presented to outstanding early-career investigators for projects addressing unmet cancer research needs.

The funds from this award will go to continue and enhance research for blood cancer.

Unlike some other cancers, she says no preventative therapies currently exist for blood cancer.

Trowbridge says their research will dig into the deeper question of how are tumors made?

“We have solidified some specific details and discoveries that we’ve made to point us toward understanding the stem cells that live in our bone marrow. They’re called blood stem cells or hematopoietic stem cells, how those cells can really be the root of both what you need to survive, and also a potential reservoir in some people that can develop into blood cancers as we age,” said Trowbridge.

Mark Foundation CEO Ryan Shoenfeld added he’s excited to be working with Trowbridge and for the future.

