Holden police test out new device designed to help first responders in the field

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - Officers at the Holden Police Department will soon be carrying a new device designed to make it easier and safer for them to get into a vehicle in case of emergency.

Shatterballs, as they are called, were designed by Joe Johnson of Minnesota.

The Shatterball is the first of several products he offers that gives first responders easy access to a vehicle.

We were there Wednesday as the department tried them out for the first time.

The officer chooses a window, tosses the Shatterball from a comfortable distance, and it should shatter.

If you have ever played darts, it is a lot like that.

.@HoldenPolice will soon be carrying a new device designed to make it easier and safer for them to get into a vehicle in case of emergency. More tonight on @WABI_TV5. pic.twitter.com/y7CuyohzP8 — Alyssa Thurlow (@AlyssaJThurlow) January 25, 2023

“We don’t have lots of opportunities where we have to worry about breaking into a car, but there are times when someone is inside the car and for whatever reason the car is locked. It could be a child who accidentally got locked inside the car and is unable to unlock the car. It could be somebody having a medical event. The Shatterball gives us the ability to safely enter that car quickly and without possibly doing harm to the occupant,” explained Holden Police Chief, Chris Greeley.

The department has two Shatterballs right now, but they’re hoping to purchase some more.

They got the idea after seeing another police department out of state using them.

Greeley says they may be the first police department in Maine to use them.

