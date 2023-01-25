Caribou fire crews deal with 2 fires since Tuesday night

Fire in Caribou
Fire in Caribou(WAGM)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - Caribou fire crews have been dealing with two fires since Tuesday night.

The fires happened on Water Street and Sweden Street.

Red Cross says the fire on Water Street impacts multiple families.

Fire crews were still on scene there just a few hours ago.

There is no word on the cause of the fires.

The Red Cross has opened a feeding and warming shelter for those affected.

