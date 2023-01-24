BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - WinterKids is back.

The nonprofit organization is dedicated to increasing outdoor physical activities for kids and families during our coldest months.

Julie Mulkern is the Executive Director for WinterKids.

She says they’re a health public program packaged in fun.

Their mission is to help kids develop healthy life long habits through education.

She says you can download the WinterKids app and get a family membership which will give you access to winter activities from downhill and cross country skiing, ice skating, tubing, and more at 80 participating areas in Maine.

The 6th annual WinterKids games are happening right now.

It’s four weeks of physical activity, nutrition, family engagement, and a winter carnival challenge with kids across 13 states playing along online.

“Part of the beauty of Maine is that we do have four seasons. We have the changing seasons, but winter is our longest, and there are absolutely ways to have fun and stay healthy during the winter,” Mulkern said.

“There is no bad weather, only bad clothing. We did not coin the phrase, but we love to say that at WinterKids. And as I mentioned to you earlier, now that we have snow, everything is more fun. Although WinterKids is not snow dependent. We want people to get outside no matter the conditions or the weather,” she said.

