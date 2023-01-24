Wayward seal doing well at rehab center

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (WABI) - We have an update on the adventurous seal from Cape Elizabeth that went viral on social media on Monday.

In case you missed it, a seal made its way to land three separate times before being taken in by Marine Mammals of Maine.

According to the facility, he is doing great after a night of rest and fluids!

They say his exam indicated he was recently weaned from his mom and unfortunately has been having a tough time on his own.

He is underweight and will remain at the hospital for much-needed nutrition and care until ready for release.

He has already made quite the impression on the other animals and staff.

He made friends with another seal at the facility, and we’re told they are having a blast.

As the seals get stronger, they will be moved to bigger enclosures.

