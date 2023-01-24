WABI Archives: Group honors lives lost in plane crash on Elephant Mountain

Archived story. Originally aired in 2013.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, Maine (WABI) - On this date 60 years ago, a US Air Force Boeing B-52C Stratofortress crashed on Elephant Mountain in Piscataquis County not far from Moosehead Lake.

Seven crew members lost their lives on that training mission, two survived.

To this day, there is still wreckage at the site as well as a memorial made from slate from nearby Monson.

In 2013, a group gathered at the site and in Greenville to honor those lost 50 years after that fateful day.

One of the survivors was there.

Here’s that 2013 report from TV5′s Heather Megill.

