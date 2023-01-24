Variably Cloudy & Drier Today, More Snow On The Way

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front is forecast to cross the state this afternoon. This will bring us some cloudiness and the chance for a few scattered snow showers especially from late morning through the afternoon. Temperatures will be above average today with highs in the 30s to near 40°. Skies will turn clear tonight. Colder air moving in behind the front will make for a very cold night. Overnight lows will drop back to the single numbers across the north and low to mid-teens closer to the coast.

Much colder air will be in place for the day Wednesday. High pressure will give us a bright start to the day followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon as our next storm approaches. Temperatures on Wednesday will only reach the teens to near 20° north and low to mid-20s elsewhere. Low pressure will approach New England Wednesday night then cross the state during the day Thursday. As it approaches, snow is expected to develop from southwest to northeast across the state Wednesday evening through the first half of the night. Snow could be heavy at times especially after midnight. Strong southerly winds ahead of the system will usher warmer air into the region late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. This will cause the snow to mix with sleet and freezing rain then transition to all rain along the coast after midnight then across inland locations around or shortly after daybreak Thursday morning. The commute is likely going to be difficult for many Thursday morning. Snow will continue for areas north of Greenville and Millinocket Thursday morning, possibly mixing with sleet and freezing rain at times while areas to the south will continue to see mix and rain. The precipitation is expected to lighten up from south to north later Thursday morning into the afternoon as drier air moves into the mid-levels of the atmosphere. As of now, it looks like coastal areas will see 1″-3″ before changing to mix and rain. Inland locales up to Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln will see 4″-7″ then higher amounts of 8″-12″ are expected from Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln northward across the rest of the state. In addition to the snow, mix and rain, we’ll have gusty winds with this system too. Gusty south/southeasterly winds are expected Wednesday night and early Thursday with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible inland and 40-45 MPH possible along the coast. The wind will remain gusty through the day, shifting around to the west/northwest during the afternoon and evening.

Drier and colder weather returns for the end of the week with sunshine and highs in the 20s to around 30° Friday. A cold front will move through on Saturday with a chance for some snow showers. Otherwise expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-20s to near 30° and low to mid-30s elsewhere for the start of the weekend.

Today: Variably cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Highs between 30°-39°. West/northwest wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows between 3°-16°, warmest along the coast. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny during the morning then increasing clouds during the afternoon. Snow at night. Much colder with highs in the mid-teens to near 20° north and low to mid-20s closer to the coast. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Snow and mixed precipitation across the north, mix and rain for inland locales, rain along the coast. Breezy, especially during the morning. Highs in the low to mid-30s north and upper 30s to low 40s near the coast.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs mainly in the 20s.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few snow showers possible. Highs in the 20s to low 30s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.