UMaine announces revamped ‘Maine Day Week’

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine is revamping its “Maine Day” celebration to closer resemble its original goals.

University President Joan Ferrini-Mundy wrote Tuesday that “Maine Day” will become “Maine Day Week” from April 24-28.

Classes will be held all week.

Maine Day was established in 1935 for the school community to come together in service initiatives.

Ferrini-Mundy wrote in November that focus has “eroded” among an increase in off-campus celebrations that have raised health and safety concerns.

She wrote the new focus on campus clean-up, community building, philanthropy, and celebration was backed by a task force of students, faculty, staff, alumni, and the Orono community.

Further details are still being developed.

