Special Olympics Maine goes candlepin bowling at Bangor Brewer Lanes
19 teams were in action representing the Penobscot, Piscataquis, and Hancock County areas of Special Olympics Maine
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Special Olympics Bowling took center stage at Bangor Brewer Lanes.
Three packed sessions ran at the candlepin bowling spot at 534 Wilson St. in Brewer.
“It was fun. I enjoyed myself, and I love being with everybody and my team, scoring good points, and being a part of a team,” said Ketrina Bennett, bowler.
19 teams were in action representing the Penobscot, Piscataquis, and Hancock County areas of Special Olympics Maine.
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.