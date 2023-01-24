Special Olympics Maine goes candlepin bowling at Bangor Brewer Lanes

19 teams were in action representing the Penobscot, Piscataquis, and Hancock County areas of Special Olympics Maine
By Ben Barr
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Special Olympics Bowling took center stage at Bangor Brewer Lanes.

19 teams were in action representing the Penobscot, Piscataquis, and Hancock County areas of...
19 teams were in action representing the Penobscot, Piscataquis, and Hancock County areas of Special Olympics Maine(WABI)

Three packed sessions ran at the candlepin bowling spot at 534 Wilson St. in Brewer.

“It was fun. I enjoyed myself, and I love being with everybody and my team, scoring good points, and being a part of a team,” said Ketrina Bennett, bowler.

19 teams were in action representing the Penobscot, Piscataquis, and Hancock County areas of Special Olympics Maine.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Who is eligible for Maine’s $450 heating relief checks?
Colby Cooper, 21, faces charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault.
UPDATE: Brewer man charged with kidnapping held on $20K bail
active police situation in Bangor
Man, woman dead after domestic incident in Bangor
Remaining $850 Inflation Relief Checks mailed out
Allen Cole, Jr., 74, of Bradford, was out with his dog around 2 p.m. Friday afternoon on...
Maine Game Wardens recover body of ice fisherman from Seboeis Lake

Latest News

The Black Bears’ home opener is against UMass Lowell on March 31
Maine baseball starts to look toward new season
Both puck drops against Providence on Friday and Saturday in Orono are at 7:05 p.m.
Matthew Fawcett to face hometown team with Black Bears
Maine Football
Maine football brings in new offensive coordinator
Rashaun Woods appointed new head coach of Tyler High
'Can't be thankful enough': Rashaun Woods addresses Tyler ISD board