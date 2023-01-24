Special Olympics Maine goes candlepin bowling at Bangor Brewer Lanes

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Special Olympics Bowling took center stage at Bangor Brewer Lanes.

19 teams were in action representing the Penobscot, Piscataquis, and Hancock County areas of Special Olympics Maine (WABI)

Three packed sessions ran at the candlepin bowling spot at 534 Wilson St. in Brewer.

“It was fun. I enjoyed myself, and I love being with everybody and my team, scoring good points, and being a part of a team,” said Ketrina Bennett, bowler.

