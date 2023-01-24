Somic America Inc. in Brewer receives new machine and opportunity to expand

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - With a new year and some new equipment, a company in Brewer that makes automotive components has high hopes for 2023.

After two years of planning from concept to delivery, and an investment of $1.8 million, Somic America Inc. received a new machine on Tuesday.

That machine will not only make ball joints for Toyota vehicles but also offer the company a chance to expand their product line as well as their staff.

Plant manager Jeff Farley says this could not have happened without the collaboration of all personnel at the Brewer facility.

“The group that works here at the Brewer plant are fantastic, We make the magic happen here every single day. It’s because of this group that this opportunity is here. You know, we just received our third year in a row that we have achieved the Toyota achievement award, which is basically zero defects to our customers. That created the door, that type of performance created that door for this opportunity to happen. Again, it wouldn’t have happened without the people that work in the plant today. They’re just remarkable.” said Farley.

With the new equipment, Somic is looking to add 20 jobs to their workforce.

If you’d like to apply, you can go to their website or walk in to the plant at 6 Baker Boulevard in Brewer.

